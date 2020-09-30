Skip to Content
Forecast
StormTRACK Weather: Sunny, warm, and dry conditions persist

Dry and warm conditions will continue through the weekend. High pressure is parked over the northwest and will influence our weather pattern keeping us very dry and warm.

Temperatures will run about 5 to 10 degrees above normal climbing to the upper 80s to lower 90s each day.

A few weak cold fronts will move through the area Thursday and Sunday but won't drop the temperatures just shift the wind direction and occasional breezes.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

