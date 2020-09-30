StormTRACK Weather: Sunny, warm, and dry conditions persist
Dry and warm conditions will continue through the weekend. High pressure is parked over the northwest and will influence our weather pattern keeping us very dry and warm.
Temperatures will run about 5 to 10 degrees above normal climbing to the upper 80s to lower 90s each day.
A few weak cold fronts will move through the area Thursday and Sunday but won't drop the temperatures just shift the wind direction and occasional breezes.
