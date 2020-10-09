StormTRACK Weather: Near record high temps on tap Friday and Saturday

Forecast

Sunny skies and record high temperatures are in the forecast today and tomorrow. There is no rain in the forecast for the next several days but winds will be on the increase through the weekend. With wind gusts near 30 mph and the dry air, fire concerns will be an issue this weekend. The next cold front is anticipated to move in next Friday. Today's forecast high in El Paso is 93 the previous record is 92 which was set in 2000.