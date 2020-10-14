StormTRACK Weather: Record heat Wednesday

Forecast

Record heat, dry and windy conditions are on tap for Wednesday's. El Paso will see record high temperatures this afternoon, beating the previous record of 92 degrees.

Expect wind gusts around 30 mph and winds around 15 to 25 mph. A backdoor cold front moves in on Thursday bringing more winds and a drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday. The winds will be strongest for those that live on the west side of town.

The weekend will remain dry and windy with the next cold front moving in Sunday, afternoon highs will be cooler to start the week.