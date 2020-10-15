StormTRACK Weather: Cold front provides relief from record temps
A backdoor cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the borderland providing some relief from the record high temperatures.
The cold front will drop temperatures to the 80s this afternoon with the second push of cool air allowing temperatures to dip into the 70s on Friday.
The winds will increase around 35 mph, Thursday. The weekend will be warm and dry with temperatures running above average much of the same for next week.
