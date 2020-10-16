Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 7:35 am
Published 7:23 am

StormTRACK Weather: Cooler air drops temperatures Friday

sweater
what to wear
Pumpkin spice lattes and a fall sweater are what you'll need this morning
wxnet
HEctor Montes 101520
Hector Montes
utep fb
Miners are back home tomorrow vs Southern Mississippi ! Kickoff is at 5:30 PM. Stick around for the fireworks after the game.
ff
There's no first freeze in the near future. Just warming temps and sunny skies.
what to wear
Fall Back

Enjoy the one day of fall-like weather, the above normal temperatures are back this weekend.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

