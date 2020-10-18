StormTrack Weather: Above average temps to stick around in the forecast

Forecast

EL PASO, Texas-- The Borderland dealt with another afternoon with above average temperatures. This warming trend will continue or the next several days.

The week ahead looks to remain warm and dry. Mostly sunny skies will remain in the forecast with afternoon temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

A cold front will arrive late Thursday into Friday, but limited cooling will follow behind this front.

Meanwhile expect increasing breezes Thursday and again next Sunday when it could get quite windy.