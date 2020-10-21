Skip to Content
Forecast
Updated today at 8:19 am
Published 7:34 am

StormTRACK Weather: Near record warmth continues before a cold front arrives

Hector Montes
John Skidmore
Fall Back

Another record-setting afternoon in El Paso as temperatures continue to run above average. We will see much of the same tomorrow, near record highs and sunny skies.

Changes will arrive this weekend ahead of a cold front that will bring a much-needed change to the forecast. The arrival of the cold front will bring us a taste of winter, accompanied by wind gusts around 35 mph on Sunday and Monday.

The cold front will arrive Monday as of now, we could see temps reach the 60s by Tuesday afternoon. We're also looking at a slight chance for showers.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

