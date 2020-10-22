StormTrack Weather: One more record-setting day, cold front provides relief

Forecast

One more record-setting afternoon in El Paso as temperatures continue to run above average. We've had three back-to-back record-setting days this week and today will make the fourth.

Tomorrow a weak cold front will arrive and will provide a much-needed cooldown, temperatures quickly warm back up over the weekend.

Next week a much stronger cold front will bring us a taste of winter, accompanied by wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph on Sunday and Monday.

The cold front will arrive Monday as of now, we could see temps reach the 60s by Tuesday afternoon. We're also looking at scattered rain showers and mountain snows possibly Monday through Wednesday morning.