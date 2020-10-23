ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front next week brings rain and colder temps

Forecast

EL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for changes in the forecast next week.

However, for the upcoming weekend we can expect a return of above normal temperatures on Saturday and Sunday with breezy to windy afternoons.

On Monday, a cold front approaches the area bringing us our first real shot of winter over the first few days of the work week.

Scattered showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday with slight storm chances lingering into Wednesday and much cooler temperatures to start the week.

As we go into the end of the week we expect dry conditions and a warm up to near normal temperatures.

