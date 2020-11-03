StormTRACK Weather: Beautiful Election day weather

Forecast

There will be mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures for Election Day. Despite it being a bit chilly this morning, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

It's looking like a warm week ahead as temperatures run around 10 degrees above average this week. We very well could see near-record high temperatures by the end of the week.

A cold front will move in this weekend and bring strong wind gust up to 45 mph along the eastern slopes of the area's mountains and a chance for rain.