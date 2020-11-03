Skip to Content
Forecast
Updated today at 6:50 am
Published 6:06 am

StormTRACK Weather: Beautiful Election day weather

Hector Montes 11320
Hector Montes
Hector Montes Moonset 110220
Hector Montes

There will be mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures for Election Day. Despite it being a bit chilly this morning, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

It's looking like a warm week ahead as temperatures run around 10 degrees above average this week. We very well could see near-record high temperatures by the end of the week.

A cold front will move in this weekend and bring strong wind gust up to 45 mph along the eastern slopes of the area's mountains and a chance for rain.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

