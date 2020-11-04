StormTRACK Weather: Near record high temps through Saturday

Forecast

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday. High Pressure will build across the Borderland through Saturday.

That means afternoon highs will reach record levels with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average. An upper low will move into northern California and Nevada.

This system will bring strong wind gusts up to 40 mph Saturday and 45 mph on Sunday. The winds will be strongest along the eastern slopes of the area mountains. It also looks like we could see increased rain chances.