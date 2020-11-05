StormTrack Weather: Near-record highs, cold front arrives this weekend

Forecast

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures are in the forecast Thursday. High Pressure will build across the Borderland through Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach record levels with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average. An upper low will move into northern California and Nevada. This system will bring strong wind gusts up to 45 mph this weekend. The winds will be strongest along the eastern slopes of the area mountains. This system will also bring a slight chance for showers.