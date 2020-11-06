StormTRACK Weather: Another warm day, cold front brings winds and cooler temps

Forecast

Mainly sunny skies, dry, and warm temperatures continue Friday afternoon. Temperatures will approach record levels again today running about 10 degrees above average.

An upper low will move into northern California and Nevada this weekend. This system will bring strong wind gusts up to 35 mph Saturday and 40 mph Sunday and Monday. The winds will be strongest along the eastern slopes of the area mountains.

This system will also bring a slight chance of rain through Monday.