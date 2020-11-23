ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty winds through tonight, more wind and cooler Tuesday

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Tuesday. A cold front will move into the region, producing wind gusts between 40 to 45 mph on the east and northeast sides of town.

The winds should remain below advisory criteria today peaking between 30 to 35 mph through tonight. The warm weather will stick around Monday; the added cloud coverage should prevent record high temperatures this afternoon.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Tuesday afternoon; westerly winds will usher in dryer air on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. The next cold front will move in later this week bring.