ABC-7 First Alert: Strong, gusty winds blow in on Tuesday

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for increased winds Tuesday. Westerly winds will increase throughout the morning hours and continue this afternoon.

Expect wind speeds to reach 20 to 30 mph for most locations with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. Patchy blowing dust will be possible as well. The winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause issues on the roadways. Be careful while driving!

Westerly winds will usher in dryer air on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. The next cold front will move in on Black Friday and bring more winds and cooler temperatures.