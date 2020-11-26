StormTRACK Weather: Perfect Thanksgiving Weather, changes arrive Black Friday

Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving! Today will be the last day of above-average temperatures before a few weather systems hit the borderland. Expect a high of 71 degrees today with occasional westerly breezes around 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front will move into the area on Black Friday and bring increased wind gusts around 35 mph. The upper low will also bring rain and snow to Sierra, Grant, Otero Counties, and areas north of El Paso. Please keep that in mind if you are traveling.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler behind the cold front, most locations will see afternoon highs in the 50s Saturday. The weather will remain quiet through the weekend with the next system cooling temperatures down through Wednesday.