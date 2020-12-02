StormTRACK Weather: Cold air moves in, windy through Thursday
The coldest temperatures of the season have arrived. Afternoon highs on Wednesday through Friday will run about 10 degrees below normal. Gusty winds may blow around outdoor Christmas decorations make sure they are secured. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing for most locations. Please remember to protect your pets they need adequate shelter, water, and blankets, cover up the plants, and protect pipes. Temperatures will warm to the 60s this weekend.
