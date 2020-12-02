Skip to Content
Forecast
By
Updated
today at 7:59 am
Published 7:22 am

StormTRACK Weather: Cold air moves in, windy through Thursday

wind chill 122
Ruidoso
natinal mutt day
12220

The coldest temperatures of the season have arrived. Afternoon highs on Wednesday through Friday will run about 10 degrees below normal. Gusty winds may blow around outdoor Christmas decorations make sure they are secured. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing for most locations. Please remember to protect your pets they need adequate shelter, water, and blankets, cover up the plants, and protect pipes. Temperatures will warm to the 60s this weekend.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content