ABC-7 First Alert: The coldest temperatures of the season arrive

Forecast

Be prepared for another cold afternoon on Thursday. The ABC-7 First Alert will remain in place due to the coldest temperatures of the season arriving tonight. Afternoon highs will run below normal with most locations reaching the mid and upper 40s.

Low temperatures will drop below freezing with portions of New Mexico seeing teens. With the temperatures getting this cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet. If you allow just a drip this will help prevent pipes from freezing.

Cover your plants and bring your pets indoors. If you have outdoor pets they need proper shelter, blankets, and water. Warmer temperatures will arrive this weekend.