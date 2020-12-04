StormTRACK Weather: Bitter cold morning, highs briefly warm-up

Forecast

The Borderland woke up to bitter cold temperatures Friday morning with most locations sitting in the teens and low 20s.

The National Weather Service El Paso officially recorded a low of 21 degrees. This is the coldest it has been all year. The last time it was colder than that was February 6th, 2014 when the temperature dropped to 20 degrees.

The afternoon temperatures will slowly warm-up to the 50s still below the average of 59. This will be a good weekend to put up outdoor Christmas decorations.

Expect mainly dry weather except for southeast El Paso and Hudspeth County. Rain and snow showers will be possible late Friday and Saturday.