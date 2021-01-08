StormTRACK Weather: Great weather to end the week, cold front arrives Saturday

Forecast

We will end the week with great weather so take advantage and take down holiday decorations. Temperatures will climb to the mid-60s today with quiet conditions across the area.

A cold front moves in tomorrow increasing wind gusts between 35 to 40 mph. This system will also bring a slight chance of snow around the area mountains. It will become much colder behind the cold front with highs in the upper 40s Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s next week. The region will remain dry through much of next week.