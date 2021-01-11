ABC-7 First Alert: Bitter cold temperatures to kick off the week

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues Monday morning. Borderland residents woke up to bitterly cold temperatures with some areas in the teens and others in the 20s.

Temperatures will run below average again this afternoon with most locations reaching the upper 40s. Tonight will be another cold night with some locations dipping into the teens and others in the 20s.

Westerly winds will warm the region back up by the middle of the week with the next cold front moving into the area on Sunday.