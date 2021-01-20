ABC-7 First Alert: Mostly dry, cloudy, and cold Wednesday, storms possible tomorrow

Forecast

The morning started out wet as rain showers moved in from the south and spread widespread showers through the area. The Gila region and Hudspeth county did see freezing rain and a rain-snow mix. It appears that most of the active weather will move out during the morning hours, although there will be slick spots on the area roadways.

Inauguration Day in the borderland looks to be mostly dry, mostly cloudy, and cold. More rain is expected to move into the area tonight. The next system could bring anywhere from .25 to .50 inches of rain. There will be periods of moderate rain Thursday afternoon along with possible thunderstorms.

The second Pacific Storm will move in on Sunday producing stronger wind gusts between 35 to 40 mph and a 10 percent chance for rain showers.