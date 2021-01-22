StormTRACK Weather: Morning fog lifts, sunshine returns

Forecast

The storm system that brought rain Thursday left enough moisture in the atmosphere to cause dense fog Friday morning. The thick fog made driving difficult for borderland commuters. It caused poor driving conditions and reduced visibility of 1 mile across southern New Mexico, Otero, Hudspeth, and El Paso Counties. The fog will start to burn off around 9:00 am.



Temperatures will warm up this afternoon and Saturday; enjoy the warm-up because it won't last long. Lowland temperatures will hit the low 60s with occasional breezes Friday, windy Saturday. The next Pacific storm system will bring windy conditions Sunday, cooler temperatures in the 50s, mountains snow, and a slight chance for rain.