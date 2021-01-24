ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty winds this afternoon and rain chances

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Our first of two storm systems will move in later this afternoon. The first one will bring gusty west winds will be the hot topic later this afternoon with the potential of seeing an isolated rain shower across Borderland locations.

National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 1 P.M. this afternoon to 6 A.M. tomorrow. Sustained winds speeds will be from 20-25 MPH and gusts could hit 45 MPH.

Windy conditions will make travel hazardous along highways. Loose outdoor objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility.

Rain and mountain snow will move into the area later this afternoon as well. 30% Chance for an isolated shower in Las Cruces and a 20% chance in El Paso.

Next storm arrives Monday night potentially bringing snow for the lowland locations.