StormTrack Weather: Sunshine eases bitter cold start, Wednesday

Forecast

Borderland residents woke up to bitter cold temperatures Wednesday morning, icy windshields, and wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

Temperatures will gradually warm up each afternoon around 5 to 10 degrees. Expect cool temperatures in the low 50s this afternoon, calm winds, and sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Thursday with mild afternoon highs. Friday and, Saturday we will see the next change in the weather pattern as a cold front moves in from the west. West winds will increase between 20 to 30 with gusts between 45 to 50 mph.

Loose objects will get tossed around secure outdoor patio furniture, trampolines and, basketball goals. This weather system will also usher in some moisture Friday and Saturday morning. https://kvia.com/weather/

