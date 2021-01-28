ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds to close out the week

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for a cold front that will move into the region tomorrow. Today, the clouds will increase Thursday with mild afternoon highs and occasional breezes.

Friday and, Saturday we will see the next change in the weather pattern as a cold front moves in from the west. West winds will increase between 20 to 30 with gusts around 45, late Friday and Saturday morning. Loose objects will get tossed around secure outdoor patio furniture, trampolines and, basketball goals.

This weather system will also usher in some moisture Friday and Saturday morning. https://kvia.com/weather/

