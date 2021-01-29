ABC-7 First Alert: Morning showers exit, winter storm brings strong winds

Forecast

Light showers early Friday morning could create slick roadways. The region will remain under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with warmer temperatures in the low 70s and breezy winds.

The ABC-7 First Alert remains in place for strong winds Friday night and, Saturday morning. West winds will increase between 20 to 30 with gusts around 45 to 50 mph, tonight. Loose objects will get tossed around secure outdoor patio furniture, trampolines and, basketball goals. This storm system will also usher in some moisture Friday and Saturday morning the area mountains could see snow accumulation.

The winds will gradually subside throughout the day Saturday. Another cold front will move into the region mid-week.