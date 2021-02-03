StormTRACK Weather: Record temps Wednesday followed by a brief cooldown

Forecast

Temperatures will run above average again this afternoon with most locations seeing temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. El Paso will come very close to the previous record of 76 degrees that was set in 2011.

In addition to the record warmth, the winds will increase this afternoon strongest winds will impact the Sacramento Mountains tonight, a Wind Advisory will be in place through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s Thursday and Friday with breezy to low-end windy conditions through the end of the week. The weekend looks to be pleasant with sunshine and calm winds.