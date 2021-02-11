ABC-7 First Alert: Beautiful day Thursday, coldest air of the season arrives behind a winter storm

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for changes that will arrive Valentine's Day weekend.

We will have a few more days of sunshine and warm temperatures before our weather pattern shifts from warm and sunny to cold and wet.

A winter storm system will combine with arctic airmass from the east and bring widespread snow showers to the region Valentine's Day through President's Day morning. Plan on breaking out the winter gear because temperatures will be frigid Monday morning.

The cool wintry weather will hang around through at least next Wednesday.