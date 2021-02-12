ABC-7 First Alert: Cloudy and breezy ahead of winter storm

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for changes that will arrive Sunday. The first system moves in quickly bringing increased clouds through Saturday morning, expect breezy winds and a slight chance for rain late Friday.

Plan on breaking out the winter gear on Valentine's Day because arctic air mass will begin to push into the area by early Sunday and rapidly drop temperatures.

This will cause the rain showers to change over to snow on Sunday. Temperatures will be frigid President's Day morning.