ABC-7 First Alert: Frigid temps and slick roads President’s Day

Forecast

The coldest temperatures of the season have arrived with morning temps in the teens and single digits. The afternoon high temperatures will run about 20 degrees below average.

There will still be some snow and ice on the ground use caution driving and watch for icy and slippery spots around your house. Monday will be the coldest day this week but the rest of the week will be chilly.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will see a chance for rain and mountain snow showers. Warmer temperatures return Saturday and Sunday.