ABC-7 First Alert: Feeling windy and cold for Fat Tuesday across the borderland

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for Fat Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday but we will see gusty winds and a chance for light rain showers.

The Sacramento mountains could accumulate between 5 to 10 inches of snow along with windy conditions. The blowing snow and icy conditions could make driving difficult on the roadways. Please drive carefully!

The winds will increase this afternoon between 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts peaking around 40 mph. The cool weather will continue for the remainder of the week.

Warmer conditions are expected this weekend with breezy winds Saturday afternoon.