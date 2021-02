Forecast

https://youtu.be/-4H5fkfwY3A

Get ready for another cool day with temperatures reaching the 40s this afternoon. If you are planning on traveling to Hudspeth and Otero counties watch out for snow.

Patchy fog could make driving difficult, along I-10 and Hwy 62/180. After today temperatures will warm back up through Saturday with highs climbing to the 70s.

The next cold front will bring windy conditions Saturday and Sunday.