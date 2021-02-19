StormTRACK Weather: Cool and sunny Friday, warming trend begins

Forecast

https://youtu.be/hpKV1LLHiRc

A very cold start to the day on Friday but the afternoon will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Today temperatures will begin to warm up, temperatures will still run below normal.



The next Pacific storm system will move through the area late Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will increase Saturday afternoon around 30 mph, 35 mph Sunday. The cold front will cool Sunday back to the low 60s. High pressure will bring warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.