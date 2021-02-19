Skip to Content
StormTRACK Weather: Cool and sunny Friday, warming trend begins

A very cold start to the day on Friday but the afternoon will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Today temperatures will begin to warm up, temperatures will still run below normal.


The next Pacific storm system will move through the area late Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will increase Saturday afternoon around 30 mph, 35 mph Sunday. The cold front will cool Sunday back to the low 60s. High pressure will bring warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

