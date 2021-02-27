StormTRACK Weather: Winds will strengthen by tomorrow

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Saturday's breezy winds will strengthen overnight as we anticipate the arrival of a cold front. Be aware that winds will decrease Sunday morning, then pick up momentum by tomorrow afternoon.

The forecast as of right now indicates west to southwest winds will range from 20-30 MPH. Gusty winds for the eastern-facing slopes of our area mountains will range from 40-50 MPH.

Highly recommend outdoor furniture, loose objects are secure. Some areas could even see portions of blowing dust.

High-level clouds will continue to funnel into the Borderland from the southwest and by tomorrow morning we should be tracking clear skies.

Temperatures overnight will bottom out right above the freezing mark in the mid-30s. Tomorrow's high temps will hit near the 70-degree mark.

The colder air will settle in by Monday and we should see afternoon highs back in the mid-50s.