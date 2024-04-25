Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: 50 MPH winds, blowing dust & sand arrives today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds and dust. Today we could see wind gusts reach 45-50 MPH accompanied by blowing dust and sand.

Winds are set to pick up in the afternoon hours. The main impact time is looking to be from 3-7. Models suggest we could see gusts reach 50 MPH. The winds should taper into a breezy pattern overnight. By Friday we will see lighter winds but we aren't in the clear yet winds will pick up again on Saturday.

Today temperatures will remain warm in the 80s. With the warm temps, extreme drought conditions, as well as winds, we are under a Red Flag warning as there is increased risk for Fire danger.

