StormTRACK Weather: Calmer winds expected for your Sunday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- If you weren't a fan of the winds today, I have some good news for you! Wind speeds will be decreasing in speed as we head into Sunday.

Tonight we'll still be dealing with occasional breezes from the east/southeast around 5-15 MPH. Mainly clear skies and temps in the lower 40s for El Paso County. Across Doña Ana County winds will be from the east at 5-15 MPH and temps in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow's forecast screams, "GET OUTSIDE!" Clear blue skies, calm winds and afternoon highs in the lower 70s across many Borderland locations.

The warming trend continues for early next week, but the winds return Tuesday. Gusty winds are likely on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system is expected to arrive to our area.