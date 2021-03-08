ABC-7 First Alert: Warm start, strong winds and blowing dust ahead

Forecast

https://youtu.be/iziBr3m6ylM

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for windy conditions as a Pacific storm system moves into the borderland.

Monday will be filled with high clouds and warm temperatures running about 10 degrees above average. This will be a very windy week throughout most of the region.

By Friday, temperatures will reach near-normal values. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will dip into the 60s. As of now, there will be a shot at seeing a slight chance for rain.