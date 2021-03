Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect. West winds will increase across the borderland this afternoon, we will see winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 40 mph. Blowing dust will be possible this afternoon, use caution traveling near Deming and Lordsburg along I-10. The weather story will not only be the strong winds but afternoon highs will flirt with record values, highs will reach the low 80s.