ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and blowing dust Saturday and Sunday

Forecast

The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds through the weekend. Westerly winds will increase 25 to 35 mph with gust at 45 mph. Sunday, expect even stronger winds. Gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph. Dry conditions and windy weather mean areas of patchy blowing dust are possible. Drive with caution when hitting the road. Secure any outdoor furniture.

A Wind Advisory will be in place through 8 PM.