ABC-7 First Alert: High winds make a comeback, plus critical fire weather conditions

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for high winds, blowing dust, and critical fire risk.

A Pacific storm system will move into the area, Tuesday afternoon. Winds will increase 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph. The strongest winds are expected along the east slopes of the area mountains. The dry conditions, strong winds, and low humidity will result in a critical risk for fire. Avoid grilling, or outdoor burning, Tuesday!

The weather system that brought high winds over the weekend will exit, but stronger gusts will continue for the east and northeast sides of town Monday morning.

Temperatures will reach the 70s, the region will be under mostly sunny skies with gusts between 30 to 35 mph. Thankfully, not as windy as it was over the weekend.