Forecast

Temperatures hit record highs today. Today we broke that record with a high of 92. The old record was 89 degrees set in 2016. This has been the hottest day since October 14, 2020 when we reached 95.

Tuesday will be a windy day. Gust will hit 55 mph for Las Cruces and 45 mph for El Paso. Expect some blowing dust and sand during the afternoon. Winds will begin to gradually settle down late Tuesday night.