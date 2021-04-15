ABC-7 First Alert: Winds start to weaken later tonight; rain and cooler temps for the weekend.

Forecast

The winds peaked at around 40 mph today across the area. We were fortunate enough to stay away from seeing blowing dust and sand. The winds will continue to gradually weaken tonight.

Our next weather maker will arrive Saturday morning as a cold front arrives from the NE. This front will usher in cooler temps. Expect highs in the 60's Saturday through Monday before we start to warm up again in the 80's beginning next Tuesday.