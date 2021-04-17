ABC-7 First Alert: Active weather persists through the weekend

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- A strong cold front has pushed into the area overnight. Expect much cooler temperatures, gusty winds and rain for the next 48-72 hours.

The winds will be from the east/southeast around 15-20 MPH. The strongest wind gusts will be for areas on the western facing slopes of the mountains. You can expect wind gusts to reach 35-40 MPH for West El Paso, Dell City, East Las Cruces.

We continue to track rain this morning and are expecting a 20% chance for rain to continue for today. As of right now, Sunday into Monday indicates that we will see heavier rain pockets for the Borderland.

After yesterday's high in the mid-70s, we'll struggle to reach the mid-60s for afternoon highs today. Temps will be running below normal this weekend.