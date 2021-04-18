ABC-7 First Alert: Cold, windy, and a chance for rain

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- The strong cold front that pushed in yesterday has ushered in much cooler air this weekend. This morning, many areas are waking up to cold temps and the Sacramento mountains are waking up to snow showers.

Temperatures will hoover in the 40s for much of the morning and warm to the 50s by lunch time. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the lower 60s.

There will be a 20% chance for rain in the Las Cruces & El Paso area, but I believe we will see a break in the clouds around midday. I think our best chance to see rain will occur overnight into early Monday morning.

Temps will rebound to seasonal average by Tuesday.