ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to isolated locations

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. The main threat through tomorrow will be heavy rain, isolated flooding, and gusty winds.

Just a reminder, do not drive into flooded roadways! You won't be able to tell how deep the water is so don't take the risk. When storms move into the area they move in fast, if your vehicle stalls abandon it and seek higher ground. Stay with the StormTrack Weather team on the latest updates on the heavy rain and flash floods by downloading the StormTRACK Weather app https://kvia.com/about-us/download-our-apps/.

For those of you that will be taking a trip to the Sacramento Mountains or driving/planning a weekend trip to southwest New Mexico, the threat of heavy rain is expected through Sunday morning.

This afternoon for the El Paso and Las Cruces area west winds will become breezy with a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will run below normal in the low 90s, upper 80s through the weekend.