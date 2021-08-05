StormTRACK Weather: Limited storms Thursday, temps heat up this weekend

Forecast

Good Morning, I hope you are enjoying your Thursday so far. If you're a fan of the triple-digit heat you're in for a treat. The forecast will be changing over the next several days as high pressure dominates the weather pattern. The forecast for this afternoon will be mostly dry with isolated storms and easterly winds. The storms will remain possible along the area mountains. Warmer afternoon temperatures are expected with daytime highs running at or slightly above normal with mid to upper 90s. Temperatures will rise to 100 degrees this weekend with rain chances returning next week.