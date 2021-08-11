ABC-7 First Alert: Stormy weather to ramp up, cooler days ahead

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for increased rain and storm chances in the coming days. The weather pattern hasn't changed much from Tuesday, expect showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with scattered storms through tonight. Keep in mind that we will see some sunshine this afternoon and this will destabilize the atmosphere and allow storms to develop. Another weather system south of the border will move into Hudspeth and El Paso County producing storms overnight. I do think that Thursday and Saturday will be our more active weather days some of the thunderstorms could produce strong winds, lightning, and heavy downpours that could lead to areas of flash flooding. Temperatures will drop below normal for the next several days, in the upper 80s .