ABC-7 First Alert: Monsoon rain brings concern for flash flooding through Saturday

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect through Saturday. Cloudy skies and mild temperatures will kick off the day, you'll feel the moisture and the muggy conditions the moment you step outside. Thunderstorms will begin to develop around the area mountains and build throughout the day. Recent weather models indicate thunderstorm development after 2:00 pm. Rainfall will vary from location to location, but the stronger storms are capable of producing heavy downpours which could cause flooding and strong winds. Be aware of current weather conditions by downloading the ABC-7 Weather and Traffic App https://kvia.com/about-us/download-our-apps/ .

Avoid driving into flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don't Drown!