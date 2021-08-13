ABC-7 First Alert: Heavy rain potential through Saturday

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues through Saturday and so will the Flash Flood Watch. Heavy rain pounded parts of the borderland Thursday, some locations such as northeast El Paso accumulated nearly 4 inches of rainfall. Parts of southern New Mexico experienced severe weather damage, and one neighborhood in La Union, New Mexico was submerged in water. The roads will be filled with debris along with El Paso and Las Cruces, use caution while driving

The El Paso International Airport received 1.29 inches of rain after the storm; the monthly average is around 2.01 inches. This year to date E-P-A has seen 9.71 inches of rain. During the Monsoon Season, El Paso averages 8.78 inches. Last year we bottomed out at 5.84 inches by the end of the Monsoon.

The severe weather threat will continue Saturday as rounds of showers and thunderstorms stick around. If you come across a flooded road, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.